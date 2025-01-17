24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Mother of Plainfield boy stabbed to death in alleged hate crime meets with President Biden

Friday, January 17, 2025 2:41AM
Hanan Shaheen, the mother of Wadee Al Fayoumi, a Plainfield boy stabbed to death in an alleged hate crime, met with President Joe Biden this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Plainfield woman who lost her son in an alleged hate crime stabbing met with President Biden earlier this week.

Wadee Al Fayoumi, a 6-year-old boy of Palestinian descent, was stabbed to death in October 2023, days after Hamas attacked Israel.

The family's landlord is charged in his murder.

The boy's mother, Hanan Shaheen, met with President Biden at the White House on Tuesday to talk about anti-Palestinian violence.

