Father attends remembrance for 6-year-old Muslim son 1 year after unincorp. Plainfield stabbing

The father of Wadee Alfayoumi is attending a remembrance for his son one year after Joseph Czuba allegedly killed him in a hate crime stabbing.

The father of Wadee Alfayoumi is attending a remembrance for his son one year after Joseph Czuba allegedly killed him in a hate crime stabbing.

The father of Wadee Alfayoumi is attending a remembrance for his son one year after Joseph Czuba allegedly killed him in a hate crime stabbing.

The father of Wadee Alfayoumi is attending a remembrance for his son one year after Joseph Czuba allegedly killed him in a hate crime stabbing.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- One year later, the death of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi in the south suburbs continues to have an impact on many people in the Chicago area.

President Joe Biden is among those marking this somber milestone and Wadee's father is among those gathering on Chicago's Northwest Side for a remembrance that is scheduled to begin Monday night.

Wadee died after being stabbed more than two dozen times on October 14th, 2023 at his home near Plainfield. His mother was critically wounded in the attack.

The Muslim family's landlord, Joseph Czuba, who prosecutors say was angered by Hamas' October 7th attack on Israel last year, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and hate crime charges. His trial is scheduled to begin in February.

SEE ALSO | Father of 6-year-old Muslim boy killed in unincorp. Plainfield stabbing speaks with ABC7: EXCLUSIVE

Dozens of people gathered at Settler's Park in Plainfield to honor Wadee and grieve as a community on Sunday.

For Monday evening's remembrance, ABC7 is told Wadee's father specifically requested an intimate gathering at Chicago's Muslim Community Center and has told supporters that he does not want his son's memory politicized in any way.

READ MORE | Mother of boy killed in apparent hate crime in unincorp. Plainfield speaks out for the first time

In a statement, Biden said, in part, "On this day, let us all take steps that honor Wadee's memory and reaffirm together that there is no place for hate in America, including hatred of Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims."

Last month, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution recognizing that Wadee death was the result of a hate crime.

RELATED | Unincorp. Plainfield stabbing: New details about murder of 6-year-old Muslim boy revealed in court