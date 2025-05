Cop squad car involved in multi-vehicle crash in Hanover Park, video shows

ABC7's Chopper 7 was over the scene on Monday at about 5:50 a.m.

HANOVER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Video shows as a police squad car was heavily damaged after a crash on Monday morning in the northwest suburbs.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at County Farm Road and Greenbrook Boulevard at about 5:45 a.m. in Hanover Park.

Multiple vehicles were seen crashed and damaged at the intersection, including a police squad car.

The squad vehicle had heavy damage to the back.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

So far, police have not released any information on injuries.