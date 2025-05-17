North suburban police chase prompted by shooting investigation ends in crash into Chicago home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A north suburban shooting investigation prompted a police chase that ended with a crash into a Chicago home early Saturday morning, officials said.

Park City police said it all started when officers responded to the Colonial Park Apartments for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m.

There, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been shot twice. He was taken to Condell Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Police did not immediately provide further information about his condition.

Police said they were told that suspects in the shooting were inside a silver Chevy Impala in the area. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off.

Officers chased the car until it eventually crashed through a guard rail and into a home in the 4100-block of North Kostner Avenue, on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police initially took four people into custody.

The car's driver has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding. Officers interviewed and released the three passengers.

Park City police said the shooting remains under investigation and asked anyone with information to contact them.