'Betrayal' starring Helen Hunt extended for 2nd time at Chicago's Goodman Theatre

This revival of the renowned Harold Pinter play stars Oscar and Emmy award-winner Helen Hunt, and she is playing to a lot of sold-out performances.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Betrayal" is such a hit at the Goodman Theatre, located right around the block from the ABC7 studio, that it is now being extended for the second time!

The actress told ABC7 this is a challenge she is thrilled to embrace.

"Everything on the list of the job offer was amazing: The play the part, the other two actors and this incredible theater," Hunt said. "There are so few world-class regional theatres in this country, and this one is thriving because of Susan Booth, our director, the artistic director and because of choices like doing this play this way, so I was very excited about the invitation."

Hunt talked about what she wants the Chicago audience to know about this piece, and why should they come to see "Betrayal."

"I think every actor wants to work on 'Betrayal.' It's just a great play, and it's dangerous and funny and weird and universal and scary. Our director described it as a relationship car crash, which it is," Hunt said. "These two actors are so incredible. One of them, I've known for a long time and the other, I'm working with for the first time, and I've loved working with both of them."

She also talked about coming back to Chicago after filming a movie here.

"I love it. I wish it was baseball season, but it's a great theatre town. World-class actors come out of here. I feel like I'm trying to slip in line with the Steppenwolf people and keep my head down and hope they don't notice that I'm an outsider," Hunt said. "I've been working hard on it. It's a great play."

"Betrayal" will now run through March 30 at the Goodman. Don't wait too long, because a lot of dates are selling out!