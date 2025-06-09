6 horses killed in barn fire in unincorporated Harvard, officials say

UNINCORP. HARVARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Half a dozen horses died in a barn fire in unincorporated Harvard, according to officials.

Officials were called to the 19100-block of Crowley Road at about 11:58 p.m. on Sunday.

A 911 caller told officials that a barn with animals inside had caught fire.

A 50-by-60-foot pole barn caught fire and spread to a second, much larger barn nearby.

The Harvard Fire Protection District said since the fire was in a rural area, there was limited access to water and neighboring departments were called in to help.

It took about an hour to extinguish the fire. Crews stayed at the scene for hours to put out other hot spots.

Six horses were found dead inside the barn, officials said.

No person was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Harvard Fire Protection District.

