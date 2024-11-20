3 dead after car crashes into train in Harvey, officials say

Three people are dead after a car crashed into a CSX train Wednesday at Park Avenue in Harvey, officials said.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday in the south suburbs.

The crash happened around 12:31 p.m. near Park Avenue in Harvey, officials said.

A vehicle with three passengers bypassed a lowered crossing gate at the location before crashing into a CSX train, a CSX spokesperson said in a statement.

All three people died as a result of injuries from the crash, the spokesperson said. The Cook County Medical Examiner also confirmed the three fatalities.

No one on the train was injured, CSX said.

CSX said they are investigating the crash along with Illinois State Police and the Harvey Police Department.

Dolton police also responded to the crash, according to CSX, but Dolton police said they are not investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

