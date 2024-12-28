Harvey family's home ransacked by burglars during holiday vacation: 'Scared and traumatized'

A Harvey family returned from a holiday vacation Thursday to find their home ransacked by burglars, mother Ceminya Winters told ABC7.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban family was welcomed home from vacation to quite the mess.

Shattered windows can still be seen along the building. That's where the burglars broke in as they ransacked the family's belonging, and now the mother says her daughter is too scared to keep living here.

It is a Christmas nightmare for Ceminya Winters and her daughters.

The family was in Missouri for the holiday, but when they returned back home to Harvey on Thursday, nearly all of their stuff was gone.

"We just saw a broken window and everything just gone," Winters said. "Even our identification, TVs, kids' game systems, even some of their Christmas presents."

Winters said this type of crime continues to be an issue around her neighborhood, and her daughter doesn't feel safe living there anymore.

"She didn't even want to stay here because she's scared and traumatized," Winters said. they took a lot of her stuff."

It adds to what is already a stressful holiday season for Winters as she says she's been working hard to support her family.

"I'm already struggling to get me and my kids to have a good Christmas trying to get us to have a good life and it's always a setback," Winters said. "Some type of setback."