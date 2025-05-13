Harvey residents seek investigation into mayor's office after alderwoman arrested during meeting

Residents claimed that during Monday night's meeting break, they were locked out of the room.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- There is uproar on Monday night in the south suburbs, where Harvey's City Council meeting was put to a brief halt following applause during a public comment.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark warned, multiple times, that if any disruptions happened, he would clear the room.

Residents claim they have continuously been silenced by the mayor's office, a claim also being made by 2nd Ward Alderwoman Colby Chapman.

"I witness a troubling pattern in our governance, a pattern of silencing voices and shielding decision from public view," Chapman said.

Chapman was arrested during a council meeting two weeks ago, she said, while trying to speak on behalf of a resident.

The city council voted to censure her and remove her from the meeting, as seen on video.

"The officers were actually trying to grab her merchandise, and that's when she got combative and decided to hit one of the officers," Clark said.

Chapman claimed she did not hit the officer. She was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Since that meeting, residents have come to her defense while also airing out their own issues against the mayor.

"Across our city, residents are facing fee increases on water bills, municipal gas, property taxes, housing inspections and business licenses, to name a few," Chapman said.

Many in the crowd called for federal oversight and an investigation into the mayor's administration.

"Bottom line is, if she has an issue any of these things, she's more than welcome to meet us in court, if that's the case. And they want to call out for state and federal oversight; I've already called for that," Clark said.

Clark said what happened during the April 28 meeting was an enforcement of the council's rules.

"It hampers our ability to conduct business and take care of the business and also it gives us a bad look as far as the world is concerned to make them think that we don't have the ability to govern ourselves, which we do," Clark said.

"My passion for the issues facing our residents sometimes pushes me beyond procedural boundaries, but my intent has always been to speak for those who are voiceless," Chapman said.

Residents claimed that during Monday night's meeting break, they were locked out of the room. Many of them said this is only the beginning of their fight.