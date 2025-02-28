Films, people with most Oscar wins, actors with most nominations: See the lists

On The Red Carpet's Oscar nominees special features interviews with the stars of this year's most nominated films, including "Emilia Pérez," "The Brutalist," "Wicked," "A Complete Unknown," and more.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place March 2, 2025, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Leading this year's Oscar nominations is "Emilia Pérez" with 13 nods, followed by "The Brutalist" and "Wicked" with 10 each. "A Complete Unknown" and "Conclave" round out the top contenders with eight nominations apiece.

OSCARS 2025: See the full list of Academy Awards nominees

"Emilia Pérez" has tied last year's "Oppenheimer" with 13 nominations, setting a record for the most nods for a non-English language film. The previous record holders were "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in 2000 and "Roma" in 2018.

Since the first Oscars in 1929, winners have left lasting marks on the film industry. The late Walt Disney holds the record for the most Academy Award wins by an individual, with 26 Oscars. Meanwhile, "Ben-Hur," "Titanic" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" share the record for the most wins by a single film, with 11 each.

OSCARS 2025: Everything you need to know about the 2025 Oscars

Nominees are selected by over 10,500 global film industry artists and leaders, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences website. While all members vote for best picture, most categories are determined by professionals within their respective fields -- actors nominate actors, directors nominate directors, and so on.

Scroll below for a look at the top 10 films with the most Oscar wins, the individuals with the most Academy Awards, and the actors with the most nominations.

People with the most Oscar wins

Animation film producer and entrepreneur Walt Disney has 26 Academy Awards.

Walt Disney displays four Oscars he won at 26th annual Academy Awards to actress Elizabeth Taylor and her husband, Michael Wilding in Los Angeles on March 25, 1954. AP Photo

Optical designer Iain Neil has received 13 Scientific and Technical Academy Awards. The category was created to honor the individuals and companies whose discoveries and innovations have contributed in significant and lasting ways to motion pictures.

Art director Cedric Gibbons has 11 Academy Awards.

Film special-effects artist Farciot Edouart has 10 Academy Awards.

Nine awards

Visual effects artist Dennis Muren.

Music composer Alfred Newman.

Sound designer and recording director Douglas Shearer.

Eight awards

Visual effects artist Richard Edlund.

Costume designer Edith Head.

Music composer, director, pianist and record producer Alan Menken.

Motion picture engineer Edward H. Reichard.

Sound engineer Loren L. Ryder.

Set designer Edwin B. Willis.

Films with most Oscar wins

Eleven awards

"Ben-Hur," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1959

The film received 12 nominations.

Scene from "Ben-Hur." Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

"Titanic," 20th Century Fox and Paramount, 1997

The film received 14 nominations.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," New Line, 2003

The film received 11 nominations.

Ten awards

"West Side Story," United Artists, 1961

The film received 11 nominations.

"West Side Story" winners from left, actor George Chakiris, co-directors Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise, actress Rita Moreno, at the Oscars in Santa Monica, Calif, April 9, 1962. AP Photo, File

Nine awards

"Gigi," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1958

The film received nine nominations.

"The Last Emperor," Columbia, 1987

The film received nine nominations.

"The English Patient," Miramax, 1996

The film received 12 nominations.

Eight awards

"Gone with the Wind," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1939

The film received 13 nominations, as well as one special Oscar and one Sci/Tech Award.

Actor Fay Bainter, right, appears with actor Hattie McDaniel. McDaniel won best supporting actress for her role in the 1939 film "Gone With the Wind" in Los Angeles, Feb. 29, 1940. AP Phone, File

"From Here to Eternity," Columbia, 1953

The film received 13 nominations.

"On the Waterfront," Columbia, 1954

The film received 12 nominations.

"My Fair Lady," Warner Bros., 1964

The film received 12 nominations.

"Cabaret," Allied Artists, 1972

The film received 10 nominations.

"Gandhi," Columbia, 1982

The film received 11 nominations.

"Amadeus," Orion, 1984

The film received 11 nominations.

"Slumdog Millionaire," Fox Searchlight, 2008

The film received 10 nominations.

Actors with the most Oscar nominations

Meryl Streep 21 nominations

How many Oscars has Meryl Streep won? The actress has won three Oscars including two for best actress for her roles in "The Iron Lady"and"Sophie's Choice" and one for best supporting actress for her role in "Kramer vs. Kramer."

Katharine Hepburn 12 nominations

She won four Academy Awards.

Jack Nicholson 12 nominations

He's won three Academy Awards.

Jack Nicholson holds up his Oscar after winning the Best Actor for the movie "As Good as it Gets" during the 70th Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium March, 23, 1998. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Bette Davis 10 Nominations

She won two Academy Awards.

Laurence Olivier 10 Nominations

He won one Academy Award.

Al Pacino nine nominations

He's won one Academy Award.

Paul Newman nine nominations

He won one Academy Award.

Spencer Tracy nine nominations

He won two Academy Awards.

Denzel Washington nine nominations

He's won two Academy Awards.

Actor Denzel Washington hold his best supporting actor Oscar for "Glory" at the Academy Award in 1990 AP Photo

Cate Blanchett eight nominations

She's won two Academy Awards.

Marlon Brando eight nominations

He won two Academy Awards.

Glenn Close eight nominations

She has not won an Academy Award.

Judi Dench eight nominations

She's won one Academy Award.

Jack Lemmon eight nominations

He won two Academy Awards.

Peter O'Toole eight nominations

He received one Honorary Academy Award.

Geraldine Page eight nominations

She won one Academy Award.

Robert De Niro eight nominations

He's won two Academy Awards and has received a nomination for best supporting actor at the 2024 Oscars.

Actor Robert De Niro holds his best actor Oscar for "Raging Bull" at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., on March 31, 1981. AP Photo

