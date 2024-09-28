Hazel Crest police offer $5K reward for help finding drivers who fatally struck Tamia Costello

Hazel Crest police are looking for two drivers who ran over a Tamia Costello at 173rd and Kedzie last week. She later died of her injuries.

Hazel Crest police are looking for two drivers who ran over a Tamia Costello at 173rd and Kedzie last week. She later died of her injuries.

Hazel Crest police are looking for two drivers who ran over a Tamia Costello at 173rd and Kedzie last week. She later died of her injuries.

Hazel Crest police are looking for two drivers who ran over a Tamia Costello at 173rd and Kedzie last week. She later died of her injuries.

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Hazel Crest are offering a $5,000 reward for information that could find two hit-and-run drivers who fatally struck a woman in August.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

Police Tamia Costello was struck near 173rd and Kedzie at about 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1. Witnesses said a white SUV had struck a woman and then kept driving north on Kedzie.

Police said as Costello lay in the street after being struck by the SUV, a witness tried to stop northbound traffic but a black sedan ignored them and ran over her again.

When officers arrived, they found Costello unresponsive with "extensive injuries." She was taken to South Suburban Hospital where she died several days later.

Police have also released a photo of a white Nissan Rogue believed to be involved.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen or who may have video or other information about this incident. If you do any information, contact Hazel Crest police at 708-335-9640.

