Noble Schools hosts college fair in Chicago featuring Historically Black Colleges and Universities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some local students got a head start on their college search Friday at a fair featuring Historically Black Colleges and Universities from across the country.

The students all attend Noble Charter Schools, where nearly every student is accepted to college.

The fair attendees want to go to college, but not just any college... maybe an HBCU.

"They all gave me a welcome experience," fair attendee Tyrone Singleton said. "They all made me feel like I had a chance."

The 17-year old senior is one of nearly 500 Noble Schools students who attended their 4th annual HBCU college fair.

"We need this awareness to let students know that there are places when they go off to college that look like them," Noble Schools alumni success coach lead Brandon Draper said. "Where they can go and feel safe and protected because at the end of the day some of our students don't feel that way a predominately-white institutions."

Started in 2021 by Chicago's largest public charter school network, which has 17 high schools and one elementary school, the event looks to give students options.

"I'm black and Korean. I would really like to be swayed on how they would include me in certain environments," fair attendee Akari McPhee said. "I just feel like growing up I really didn't get that."

Organizers said the afternoon event comes at a time when applications to HBCUs by local students remain low because of the cost of out-of-state tuition, among other things.

Still, fair attendee Kayla Booker is already sold.

"I really like how the culture is around an HBCU, because as a Black woman, I do want to be involved more in my culture," Booker said.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old journalism hopeful Nicole Jones is trying to keep an open mind.

"I actually wasn't thinking about an HBCU, but I want to find a place where I can be included and comfortable."

In all, 22 Historically Black Colleges and Universities were on hand, and a few, like Black Ivy League school Fisk University, even offered onsite admission to some students.

"College seems so far away. It seems big really hard to get in and all you really need to do is fill out your application have your transcript and submit your test scores and you are on your way," said Fisk University admissions counselor Brittany Bailey said. "It helps them feel like they can achieve the goal."

Representatives with the United Negro College Fund were also here to help students figure out how to pay for it all.

Nobel Schools said their college fairs are so successful that they are going to have another one in October for undocumented students and another mega-college fair in March.

