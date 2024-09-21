Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field helps provide scholarships for HBCU students

The Chicago Football Classic game Saturday at Soldier Field helped provide scholarships for students at historically Black colleges and universities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's more than just a game for the college students who competed in a special football Saturday in Chicago.

The Morehouse College Tigers and Kentucky State University Thorobreds faced off in the Chicago Football Classic at Solider Field.

The yearly football game helps to provide scholarships for students at historically Black colleges and universities.

This is the 26th year for the event.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson were some of the high-profile attendees at the game.

ABC7 will have more from this event at Eyewitness News at 10 Sunday.