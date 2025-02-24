Heartland health clinics to stay open in Uptown, Englewood thanks to donation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A nonprofit organization providing healthcare to some of Chicago's most vulnerable communities is now staying open.

Earlier this month, Heartland Alliance Health said it would be forced to shut down its clinics in Englewood and Uptown.

But now, thanks to what they're calling a "generous donation" from One Health, a Michigan-based healthcare group, it can keep helping those experiencing homelessness.

The amount of the donation is being kept private, but Heartland said they're positioned to stay open for the long run.

To learn more about their services, click here.

