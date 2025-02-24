24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Heartland health clinics to stay open in Uptown, Englewood thanks to donation

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 24, 2025 6:08PM
Heartland Alliance to stay open after donation from One Health
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A nonprofit organization providing healthcare to some of Chicago's most vulnerable communities is now staying open.

Earlier this month, Heartland Alliance Health said it would be forced to shut down its clinics in Englewood and Uptown.

But now, thanks to what they're calling a "generous donation" from One Health, a Michigan-based healthcare group, it can keep helping those experiencing homelessness.

The amount of the donation is being kept private, but Heartland said they're positioned to stay open for the long run.

To learn more about their services, click here.

