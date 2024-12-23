24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
At least 3 skiers injured after falling off chairlift at Heavenly Mountain Resort, officials say

The length of the fall was estimated to be about 30 feet onto the snow.

Monday, December 23, 2024 10:06PM
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- At least three skiers are injured after falling off the chairlift at Heavenly Mountain Resort, officials tell ABC News.

Officials told us it happened at the Comet Express chairlift.

Split image show an incident after several skiers fell off a chairlift at Comet Express at Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.
The chair the skiers were riding in appeared to slide backwards, eventually striking the chair behind it.

The length of the fall was estimated to be about 30 feet onto the snow.

All three were taken to local hospitals.

A spokesperson said, "The safety of our guests is our top priority and the resort is investigating the incident."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

