Man found shot to death in alley behind Far South Side bar: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death in an alley behind a Far South Side bar early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the Hegewisch neighborhood's 13300-block of South Avenue M around 1:30 a.m.

Police said a 20-30-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

