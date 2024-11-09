Dispute between parents turns into shooting outside Hillcrest High School, letter to families says

A parking lot shooting at Hillcrest High School stemmed from a dispute between parents, Prairie-Hills Elementary School District 144 told families.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A dispute between parents escalated into a shooting outside a south suburban high school on Saturday, a school district said in a letter to families.

Prairie-Hills Elementary School District 144 told families that the Prairie Hills Junior High boys basketball team was competing in a tournament at Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened while the tournament was underway, just before 1:30 p.m., in the school's parking lot, the letter said.

Police are not providing many details on Saturday afternoon, but an ABC7 crew at Hillcrest High School saw a homicide detective at the scene.

The district's letter said all Prairie Hills Junior High players, coaches and staff are safe.

A district administrator will be available over the weekend, and counseling will be available for students and staff when school resumes Tuesday, the letter added.

Further information was not immediately available.