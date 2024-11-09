24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Dispute between parents turns into shooting outside Hillcrest High School, letter to families says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, November 9, 2024 11:25PM
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A dispute between parents escalated into a shooting outside a south suburban high school on Saturday, a school district said in a letter to families.

Prairie-Hills Elementary School District 144 told families that the Prairie Hills Junior High boys basketball team was competing in a tournament at Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened while the tournament was underway, just before 1:30 p.m., in the school's parking lot, the letter said.

Police are not providing many details on Saturday afternoon, but an ABC7 crew at Hillcrest High School saw a homicide detective at the scene.

The district's letter said all Prairie Hills Junior High players, coaches and staff are safe.

A district administrator will be available over the weekend, and counseling will be available for students and staff when school resumes Tuesday, the letter added.

Further information was not immediately available.

