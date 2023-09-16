14-year-old boy killed in shooting after Hillcrest HS homecoming football game, authorities say

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy who was killed after a shooting following Hillcrest High School's football game Friday evening has been identified, authorities said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 14-year-old Marshawn Mitchell of Hazel Crest.

It was not immediately known if Mitchell was a Hillcrest High School student.

Officers responded to area near the school at 17401 S Pulaski Rd. around 9 p.m., the Country Club Hills Police Department said.

The victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, initially in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead around 9:40 p.m. according to the medical examiner's office.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. Country Club Hills police continue to investigate.

The Hillcrest High School Hawks Football team posted the following statement on social media overnight:

"We are all saddened by the events that happened tonight after our Homecoming Football Game against Oak Forest. There is an active investigation by all the appropriate authorities! We are praying for all involved! Please pray for our staff and students who have been affected by this unfortunate, senseless act of violence!"

Hillcrest High School's homecoming dance is scheduled for Saturday, according to the school's website. It is not yet known if those plans will be changed.