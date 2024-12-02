Memorial service marks 66 years since 92 children, 3 nuns killed in Chicago Catholic school fire

A memorial service Sunday marked 66 years since 92 children and three nuns were killed in the Our Lady of the Angels Catholic school fire in Chicago.

A memorial service Sunday marked 66 years since 92 children and three nuns were killed in the Our Lady of the Angels Catholic school fire in Chicago.

A memorial service Sunday marked 66 years since 92 children and three nuns were killed in the Our Lady of the Angels Catholic school fire in Chicago.

A memorial service Sunday marked 66 years since 92 children and three nuns were killed in the Our Lady of the Angels Catholic school fire in Chicago.

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Sunday marked 66 years since the deadly fire at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic school.

A memorial service was held at a monument to the victims at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.

There were 92 children and three nuns who were killed in the fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Victims included three members of the "Chicago Royal Airs" Drum and Bugle Corps.

A Corps member who survived shared his memory of one who died in his eulogy.

The "Chicago Royal Airs" have been part of every memorial to the fire since reuniting in 2001.