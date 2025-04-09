24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Hinsdale Central High School student dies, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 9, 2025 3:27AM
West suburban high school student dies: officials
A Hinsdale Central High School student died on Tuesday afternoon, but school officials did not release any details about how it happened.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Counseling will be available at Hinsdale Central High School after student died on Tuesday afternoon.

School officials sent a letter to families on Tuesday evening, saying a current student passed away, but they did not release any details about how it happened.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The letter encourages parents to speak with their children, noting that each one responds to and processes grief differently.

Counseling will be available through the Student Service Department.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW