Hinsdale Central High School student dies, officials say

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Counseling will be available at Hinsdale Central High School after student died on Tuesday afternoon.

School officials sent a letter to families on Tuesday evening, saying a current student passed away, but they did not release any details about how it happened.

The letter encourages parents to speak with their children, noting that each one responds to and processes grief differently.

Counseling will be available through the Student Service Department.

