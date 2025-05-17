Hiplet Ballerinas to perform one night only at Auditorium Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's own Hiplet Ballerinas will perform "Dipped in Versatility" for one night only at The Auditorium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Invented by former Dance Theater of Harlem principal dancer Homer Bryant, Hiplet (pronounced "hip-lay") is a technique that combines classical pointe, hip-hop, and other styles of dance and makes ballet more accessible to general audiences.

The program, which showcases the Hiplet Ballerina's mastery of multiple genres, also includes the world premiere of "Garden," choregraphed by Hiplet Associate Artistic Director and Company Member Taylor Edwards and Tre Daniels.

"Hiplet is important. It is Afro-centric. We are pulling from urban traditions, and we put in the Jazz, Latin, and African, but we stick to the classical Ballet discipline," said Bryant "A lot of normal people have been deterred from dancing because they don't fit into the rigid standards of body types for dancers. The Hiplet Ballerinas are diverse in background, style, and body type."

"Dipped in Versatility" tickets, starting at $39, are available at auditoriumtheatre.org or by calling The Auditorium's Ticket Service Center at 312-341-2300.