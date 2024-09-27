ABC7 Chicago hosts community Hispanic Heritage Month luncheon

ABC7 Chicago hosted a community Hispanic Heritage Month luncheon Thursday to celebrate an upcoming special highlighting Hispanic and Latino stories.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Thursday afternoon, the station hosted a community luncheon at our State Street Studio.

The annual event helps us maintain strong bonds with the Latino community leaders.

It's also an opportunity to showcase some of the stories we've been working on.

READ MORE | ABC7 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with special Our Chicago: Lideres Innovadores

ABC7's Hispanic Heritage Month special "Our Chicago: Lideres Innovadores" airs Sunday at 11 p.m. with an encore presentation Sunday, October 6 at 4:30 p.m. It's hosted by ABC7's Jaisol Martinez and Mark Rivera.

