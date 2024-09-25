Chicago Lucha Libre star 'Sriracha Muchacha' sees popularity of Mexican wrestling grow for women

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lucha Libre wrestling is a predominant sport in Mexico that has a popular scene in Chicago.

ABC7 met with a local luchadora, Paloma Vargas, known as "The Sriracha Muchacha."

Vargas wrestles all over the country, but she was recently at home in Chicago, fighting at the Lakeview Taco Fest.

"I love wrestling at Taco Fest in Lakeview," Vargas said. "Not only are the fans amazing, but it's my neighborhood!"

She spoke about how she gets excited before a match.

"I definitely get into the mindset of wanting to be a warrior," Vargas said. "Not only as a woman in a male-dominated sport, but as a Mexican woman."

"The Sriracha Muchacha" has been a pro luchadora for more than 15 years.

"Lucha Libre is so integrated with the Mexican culture. Lucha Libre is like a religion in Mexico. It's a little more flashy, a little bit more high flying. There's a lot of masks involved, a lot of pageantry," Vargas said. "Once I step through the curtain, that's when it starts for me. Even before I step in through the ropes, that's when I'm Paloma... that's when I'm Sriracha Muchacha."

Vargas grew up surrounded by wrestling.

"Lucha Libre was so predominant in my family," Vargas said. "I dreamed about being a luchadora myself, but never knew it was possible."

She said the wrestling scene has changed since she was younger.

"You saw women just being an accessory as opposed to the main event, and now you have women being the main event of shows, being the headliners," Vargas said. "I absolutely love that.... I wanna prove everybody that I can do it just as well as the boys... and you know what, maybe even better!"

