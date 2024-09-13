CPD seeks help tracking down hit-and-run driver accused of seriously injuring 85-year-old man

The Chicago Police Department released a photo of a vehicle wanted in a Back of the Yards hit-and-run crash in the 4600-block of South Ashland Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for help tracking down a hit-and-run driver.

An 85-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured on Wednesday.

The crash happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 4600-block of South Ashland Avenue around 6:40 a.m.

Police on Friday released a surveillance image of the vehicle involved.

It is a blue 2022 convertible Chevrolet Camaro with a black top.

The vehicle might have hood or front windshield damage. It also has a bumper sticker on the right rear bumper.

The car's license plate reads DK80762.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4521.

