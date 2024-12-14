Chicagoans expected to spend more this holiday season, survey finds | What are people buying?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday shopping season in full swing, and Chicago-area shoppers are expected to spend more this year as they experience the holidays in new ways.

That's according to the 2024 Deloitte Chicago Holiday Retail Survey.

Deloitte's Matt Adams visited ABC7 to share how much Chicago shoppers are planning to spend.

Key findings from the Chicago data include:

Average expected holiday spend in Chicago is up. Chicagoans plan to spend an average of $1,744 this holiday season, which is up nine percent from 2023 and on par with this year's national average of $1,778.

Chicago shoppers are optimistic about the economy. Six in 10 Chicago shoppers surveyed expect higher prices this year (down from seven in 10 last year) while 46% of those surveyed locally expect the economy to improve next year (compared to 27% last year).