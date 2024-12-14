Chicagoans expected to spend more this holiday season, survey finds | What are people buying?
ByRamona Meadors
Saturday, December 14, 2024 4:20PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday shopping season in full swing, and Chicago-area shoppers are expected to spend more this year as they experience the holidays in new ways.
That's according to the 2024 Deloitte Chicago Holiday Retail Survey.
Deloitte's Matt Adams visited ABC7 to share how much Chicago shoppers are planning to spend.
Key findings from the Chicago data include:
- Average expected holiday spend in Chicago is up. Chicagoans plan to spend an average of $1,744 this holiday season, which is up nine percent from 2023 and on par with this year's national average of $1,778.
- Chicago shoppers are optimistic about the economy. Six in 10 Chicago shoppers surveyed expect higher prices this year (down from seven in 10 last year) while 46% of those surveyed locally expect the economy to improve next year (compared to 27% last year).
- Experiences are the reason for the season. As Chicago respondents contemplate where to spend their holiday dollars, they are prioritizing experiences (+24% YoY) like holiday events and socializing with loved ones, while gift spending is expected to be relatively flat (-6% YoY), and non-gift purchases such as party apparel and decorations continue to gain in importance (+7% YoY).
- Thanksgiving deals still reign. Seventy-eight percent of Chicago respondents plan to shop during Thanksgiving Week; up from 61 percent in 2023. Intent to participate in Thanksgiving events in Chicago is the highest among Gen Z (87%) and millennials (87%).
- Presence over presents. Three in 10 Chicago respondents expect to host a holiday gathering, with many saying it is an important part of their tradition. Chicagoans plan to invite an average of 11 guests and plan to spend $283 on average. To help offset the cost, 45% of hosts plan to ask guests to bring food or beverages.
