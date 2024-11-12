14-year-old boy shot inside vehicle in Homan Square, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot inside a vehicle on Chicago's West Side on Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the Homan Square neighborhood's 3400-block of West Grenshaw Street around 8:15 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy was sitting inside a parked vehicle when someone, identified only as male, fired shots, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim, shot in the leg, to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

