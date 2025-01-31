Concealed Carry License holder shoots two would-be robbers, one fatally, in Homan Square: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Concealed Carry License holder shot two would-be robbers, one fatally, on the city's West Side early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shootout happened in the Homan Square neighborhood's 900-block of South Homan Avenue just after 5:15 a.m.

A 28-year-old man was outside when two other men approached him, took out a gun and announced a robbery, police said.

Police said that's when an exchange of gunfire ensued between the suspects and the victim, who has a valid FOID card and CCL.

One of the suspects, 42, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other suspect, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was transported to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition for an evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

Police recovered two weapons from the scene, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood