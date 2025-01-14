Homeowners and renters sue California utility company over Eaton Fire

At least four lawsuits were filed Monday morning against Southern California Edison in connection with the Eaton Fire.

At least four lawsuits were filed Monday morning against Southern California Edison in connection with the Eaton Fire.

At least four lawsuits were filed Monday morning against Southern California Edison in connection with the Eaton Fire.

At least four lawsuits were filed Monday morning against Southern California Edison in connection with the Eaton Fire.

LOS ANGELES -- A flurry of separate lawsuits were filed Monday against Southern California Edison, a utility company in California, by homeowners and renters who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire. The four lawsuits each allege the company failed to de-energize all of its electrical equipment despite red flag warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

"The property damage and economic losses caused by the Eaton Fire is the result of the ongoing custom and practice of Defendant of consciously disregarding the safety of the public and not following statutes, regulations, standards, and rules regarding the safe operation, use and maintenance of their overhead electric facilities," said a complaint filed by Evangeline Iglesias, who said she worked a decadeslong career with FedEx in order to buy a single-family home that was destroyed in the fire.

On Monday, the CEO of the parent company of SCE told ABC News' "Good Morning America" that investigations are underway to determine if any of their equipment contributed to either the Eaton or Hurst fires' ignitions.

Power company CEO answers questions about California wildfires

"You can't rule out anything ever until you can get your eyes on the equipment," Pedro Pizarro, the president and CEO of Edison International, told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "Typically, when there's a spark created by equipment, we will see the electrical anomaly -- we haven't seen that."

"That said, we have not been able to get close to the equipment," he continued. "As soon as we can get close to it, we'll inspect and be transparent with the public."

Officials have repeatedly said they are still investigating the cause of the Eaton and Hurst fires, as well as the other several wildfires that cropped up in January.

The four lawsuits allege that the company failed to de-energize all of its electrical equipment on Jan. 7 despite "repeated and clear warnings" by the National Weather Service of wind gusts as high as 100 mph, and an extreme risk of fire, according to one of the lawsuits.

"Despite knowing of an extreme fire risk, Defendants deliberately prioritized profits over safety. This recklessness and conscious disregard for human safety was a substantial factor in bringing about the Eaton Fire," said a complaint filed by a group of renters, including Michael Kreiner, who was forced to evacuate.

RELATED: Los Angeles fire losses could reach $30B for insurers

"In my decades of experience handling wildfire litigation, the Eaton Fire is among the most devastating and heart-wrenching cases I've seen," said Patrick McNicholas, the attorney who represents Kreiner and other renters. "This goes beyond a failure of responsibility -- it is gross negligence in an area highly vulnerable to wildfires, especially with well-documented weather alerts and high wind risks."

One of the lawsuits filed on behalf of multiple families who lost their homes, alleges the Eaton Fire was caused when SCE's energized transmission and electrical equipment created an "electrical arcing event which sent a shower of spars and molten metal down to the ground into a receptive fuel bed."

The complaints also allege SCE failed to properly inspect and maintain their electric facilities.

"These Defendants failed to properly inspect and maintain their electric facilities in order to cut costs, with the full knowledge that any incident was likely to result in a wildfire that would burn and destroy real and personal property, displace homeowners from their homes and disrupt businesses in the fire area," said a complaint filed by Jeremy Gursey, who lost his home in Altadena.

ALSO SEE: '34 minutes of pure terror': Videos capture Eaton Fire escalating as couple races to evacuate

According to Gursey's complaint, SCE's electrical transmission system "was in a dangerous condition, posing a significant risk of electrical failure, fire and property damage to surrounding property and communities."

"Had SCE acted responsibly, the Eaton Fire could have been prevented," the complaint says.

In a statement, a spokesperson for SCE told ABC News, "Our hearts remain with our communities during the devastating fires in Southern California, and we remain committed to supporting them through this difficult time. SCE crews, contractors and mutual assistance partners are dedicated to safely restoring power to our customers. SCE understands that a lawsuit related to the Eaton fire has been filed but has not yet been served with a complaint. SCE will review the complaint when it is received. The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation."

When asked, the spokesperson acknowledged more than one lawsuit had been filed against SCE.

Some of the complaints include public statements from residents and photos that allegedly show fire emerging from the base of power transmission towers owned and operated by SCE.

RELATED: Possible links between utility companies and LA wildfires under investigation

The Gursey complaint includes satellite photos from Google Earth that allegedly confirm the origin area of the fire where SCE's overheard circuit lines traverse Eaton Canyon.

In a press release by SCE included in the complaint, the utility company confirmed that the Eaton Fire began in SCE's service area.

The four lawsuits seek compensatory damages for the plaintiffs and punitive damages.

"The conduct alleged against Defendants in this complaint was despicable and subjected Plaintiffs to cruel and unjust hardship in conscious disregard of their safety and rights, constituting oppression, for which Defendant must be punished by punitive and exemplary damages in an amount according to proof," the Gursey complaint says.

More than 7,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Eaton Fire, which has consumed more than 14,000 acres, according to Cal Fire, and killed at least 16 people, according to the LA County medical examiner.