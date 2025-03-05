Hope Always Foundation raising money to donate tablets to children's hospitals

The Hope Always Foundation raises money to buy pre-loaded tablets with family-friendly content.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A foundation is working get a smile on children who are receiving treatment during a hospital stay.

Bobby Kesselman, a Skokie-native and the voice of "Peter Griffin" on Family Guy, founded the Hope Always Foundation.

The organization raises money to buy pre-loaded tablets with family-friendly content for children's hospitals like Rush in Chicago.

The tablets do no have access to YouTube, social media or any search engines.

A fundraiser event will be held on March 8 at The Painted Penguin in Vernon Hills from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities will range from $5 to $45.

Stations include bracelet beading, graffiti art, face-painting, slime making and other activities.

