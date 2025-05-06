Chicago book 'House On Mango Street' set to take opera stage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sandra Cisneros has written several books, but the Chicago author is best-known for her 1984 novel "House on Mango Street."

The coming-of-age classic is told through a young Mexican-American girl who grows up in Humboldt Park.

It's won numerous awards, including the recently-announced Harold Washington Literary Award.

Now, Cisneros is adapting her own work for the stage, "The House on Mango Street" will premier as an Opera this summer in New York.

Sandra joined ABC7 to talk about the impact of the book, how it became an opera and what she loves about her hometown.

For more information, visit www.thenspb.org/our-events.

