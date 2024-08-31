House Music Parade celebrates 40 years of Chicago-born genre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The unmistakable sound of house music echoes throughout the South Loop on a picture perfect Saturday morning.

"It's a workout for me, it's friendship it's the love of music," said Zondress Sharks.

Saturday marked the inaugural House Music Parade starting at the intersection of 23rd and Michigan.

"As the people of Chicago say, I've been housing it up," said parade goer Mark Johnson.

The city is also celebrating 40 years of House music with none other than the king himself.

"I am one of the founders of House music and I am the king of House music," proclaimed DJ Farley Jackmaster Funk.

The king kicked off the parade, blasting beats from his House music truck.

He said the unique genre's timeless beat is what keeps the genre fresh and fun.

"You look around and it makes me feel good. It makes me feel young, keeps us young and it's a God-given gift he gave us," said Farley.

Other sporty cars followed the King of House in the parade spinning house music hits.

Farley said he hopes to see the House Music Parade continue to grow in the years to come.