Top holiday scams and how to avoid them with shopping season in full swing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The I-Team is finding the biggest threats to your wallet and your privacy through holiday scams, as the shopping season is in full swing.

Fake websites, malicious links and other holiday scams are targeting consumers right now.

Criminals are hoping they can take advantage of people in the holiday spirit and in a rush to buy.

Holiday phishing texts or emails made to look like they are coming from a retailer or shipping company are some of the biggest threats.

"And it will be very difficult for people to spot which one is real and which one is going to be scam," said Leyla Bilge, a security expert at Norton.

Bilge said the texts claim there's an update to an order or delivery, but they are trying to get consumers to click to install malware on their devices. Or, they want consumers to give up crucial personal information.

Always go directly to the store or shipper's website.

Holiday scam No. 2 is social media shopping ads. According to McAfee's 2024 Global Holiday Shopping Scams Study, 83% of Gen Z consumers say their shopping starts on social media.

Many of the ads can be enticing, but experts say many companies could take several weeks to send a poor-quality item, or it may not come at all.

"They think they're going to get a product at a reduced price and that they can't get anywhere else," said Steve Bernas, Chicago-area Better Business Bureau president.

Bernas said many of the social media scam ads are using artificial intelligence.

"They create fictitious photography and making it look like it's a great offer. So, you can't today look at an offering like you used to 10 years ago, where you had misspellings, grammar problems and things of that nature," Bernas said.

Experts say to look at the company's website directly. Research reviews online, and always use a credit card, so you can dispute the charge, if needed.

Holiday scam No. 3 is cloned websites made to look like they are the brands consumers know and trust. But, if they look closely at the URLs and address bars, they are not the real deal.

"There are a lot of cases like impersonation of a legitimate brand; it would have like an amazing look and feel," Bilge said.

Bilge said, besides looking at the address bar, consumers can look closely at the payment method section. Legitimate sites offer several ways to pay, while fakes may only offer options which take cash directly out of your account.

And don't forget about gift card scams. The Federal Trade Commission said consumers lost approximately $217 million to gift card scams in 2023.

Most of the money is lost when criminals steal numbers or codes from the backs of cards in stores. Then they drain the cards before consumers can spend them.

Buying virtual gift cards online can be one way to protect yourself form a drained gift card. You may want to also avoid mailing gift cards, as thieves are targeting the mail for those right now.

You can also beware of charity scams. Research charities on your own before donating, and don't click on charity links sent to you in texts and emails. Go to sites independently.