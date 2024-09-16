How the 'Salsa King of Chicago' turned his family tradition into a business

Salsa King of Chicago products are now sold at Wrigley Field and at stores like Jewel-Osco and Mariano's.

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- It's pretty much just like momma made it.

Salsa King of Chicago owner Marty Garcia grew up watching his mother make homemade salsa. Eventually, he and his brothers made it.

It is all fresh ingredients put into a blender. He never imagined growing up that it would turn into a business.

"It wasn't my vision to be on grocery store shelves. It wasn't my vision to be in stores all over Illinois and Wisconsin and Wrigley Field," Garcia said.

But he is. Four years ago, Garcia was working in a downtown office, making salsa for lunch. His co-workers loved it so much that they helped convince him to start selling it.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he sold kits with ingredients for people to make at home. But he soon learned customers prefer it already made, so now, it is produced in bulk, but still fresh.

"It's such a good product. People just want it. So tasty, it speaks for itself," said Shannon Perfect, Garcia's friend.

Garcia is all Chicago. After a chance meeting with Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, he started serving his salsa at Wrigley Field this season.

"He picked the perfect mix of ingredients that make everything stand out," said Chris Perfect, Garcia's friend.

The name of the company, Salsa King of Chicago, was inspired by a line from the movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." The logo, designed by Garcia's brother, has him holding a blender in one hand and a platter with chips and salsa in the other.

Garcia makes salsa from mild to hot with plenty of fresh peppers thrown in. And he recently added a Mexicali dip.

"All those natural ingredients, because it's not cooked, all come popping out to their true taste," Garcia said.

His advertising encourages people to try salsa with virtually anything. It is sold in the refrigerated produce section of stores like Jewel-Osco and Mariano's.

Garcia says fresh keeps the flavors of the vegetables and spices intact. So, what does his mom think?

"She likes mine better because she doesn't have to make it," Garcia said.

While it may have its roots in Tex-Mex food, Garcia's objective is to make his salsa synonymous with Chicago.