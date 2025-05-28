Young citizen journalists work to uncover a government conspiracy in new Hulu show 'The Kollective'

Natascha McElhone, Gregg Sulkin, and more star in Hulu's "The Kollective." It premieres June 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Natascha McElhone, Gregg Sulkin, Celine Buckens, Felix Mayr, and more star in Hulu's "The Kollective," streaming June 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Hulu's new thrilling series, "The Kollective," follows a group of young citizen journalists planning to expose the truth after a sudden tragedy strikes. In the official trailer, fans can get a glimpse at the intense story inspired by true events.

The group, known as "The Kollective," get together after a plane crash seems to not have been an accident. "This isn't an accident, it is a cover up," Gregg Sulkin's character declares in the trailer. "The Kollective" find themselves going on a dangerous journey to uncover a global conspiracy filled with government corruption and lies.

The show features a star-studded international cast including Natascha McElhone, Celine Buckens, Felix Mayr, Grégory Montel, Karel Roden, Cassiopée Mayance, Martha Canga Antonio, and Ralph Amoussou.

All episodes of "The Kollective" start streaming Tuesday, June 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

