Hundreds participate in ABC7 Chicago Gibbons Run in support of Leukemia Research Foundation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of runners, walkers, leukemia supporters and survivors participated in the 31st annual ABC7's Gibbons Run on Saturday.

The event is named after ABC7 reporter Jim Gibbons, who lost his battle with leukemia in 1994.

The run and walk raises money for the Leukemia Research Foundation.

This year participation was up 25%.

"It is more important than ever to support organizations like ours," Executive Director Kevin Radelet with the Leukemia Research Foundation said as funding for research has faced recent challenges.

The Alden Network has raised more than $11 million over 50 years for the Leukemia Research Foundation.

For the first year, Windy City Wire joined the event to honor their colleague Kimberly DePaola. She lost her battle in December.

Rebecca Komosa said the event has given her a chance to honor the life of her son with Team Oliver. Oliver died nearly eights years ago after his cancer battle.

"Oliver has always been a big focus on our family," Komosa said. "He has always been the one to bring everybody together."

Leukemia survivor Vanessa Ortiz said she is walking for everybody that is battling.

"It was life changing and scary, to say the least. But I'm still here," Ortiz said. "The support is everything. The community is everything."

About the Leukemia Research Foundation

The Leukemia Research Foundation, headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, is committed to funding innovative leukemia research worldwide and supporting people affected by leukemia. Since its founding in 1946, more than $90M has been raised to pursue better treatments and the ultimate cure for leukemia. For more information, visit the Leukemia Research Foundation's website at leukemiarf.org.