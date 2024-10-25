Hundreds of students hoping to become 1st in families to attend college through South Loop forum

Hundreds of students are attending the 17th annual Chicago Scholars forum at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in the South Loop Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local students are trying to be the first in their families to go to college.

A forum in the South Loop Friday is pairing those students with recruiters.

Chicago Scholars is hosting its annual onsite college and leadership forum for the 17th year.

It gives high school students the opportunity to meet with recruiters one-on-one.

Inside the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, Kenwood Academy senior Wisdom May was excited to speak with recruiters from his dream colleges.

"I'm just here to honestly impress them, and learn more about the colleges myself," May said.

He will be the first in his family to go to college.

"It's exciting. I feel like it's not only a stepping stone for me, but my family and my siblings and themselves because I have to be able to show them that they can do it, too," May said.

Over 500 Chicago high school students from underserved communities are meeting with recruiters from hundreds of colleges and universities Friday.

"I was really glad I was able to get this opportunity, especially because I come from the South Shore, and I'm on the South Side of Chicago. We don't really have too many connections when it comes to that," South Shore International senior Leah Smith said.

Often, they get immediate same-day admissions.

That's what Smith is hoping for.

"If I get admitted in-person, I feel like they're admitting me for me, not just because of my SAT, or my grades or anything personal. That's all very important to me, but, when it's a one-on-one conversation, I think it means more," Smith said.

Last year, Chicago Scholars students received 774 same-day admission offers.

Organizers expect this year to be even greater.

"One thousand five hundred admittances, and that number was $60 to 70 million in merit aid given out. So, we're expecting more for this class," Chicago Scholars CEO Jeffery Beckham said.

They also have banking partners, the city clerk to help students get their REAL ID and a parents room to go over financial aid and planning.

That's all to make the college admissions process easier.