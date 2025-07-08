24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Hundreds of teens 'takeover' public pool; Glen Ellyn police say 1 charged

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 8, 2025 6:37PM
1 arrested as aprox. 300 attend 'teen takeover' in Glen Ellyn, police say
The so-called teen takeover happened on Saturday over the 4th of July weekend.

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- West suburban police are investigating a so-called "teen takeover" at a public pool over the holiday weekend.

Glen Ellyn police said they first received calls on Saturday at about 5 p.m. of a growing crowd of teens at Sunset Pool located at 483 Fairview Avenue.

Approximately 200 to 300 people were at the property when police arrived.

Police said some were entering without paying, others were smoking and drinking, which violates the park district's ordinance.

Some were also allegedly illegally igniting fireworks, police said.

The pool was closed early due to the "unruly and illegal behavior," police said.

One person was charged for illegally using fireworks, police said.

No other information regarding the "teen takeover" was released.

