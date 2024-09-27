ComEd workers heading down to Southeast after Hurricane Helene after more than 1 million lose power

ComEd crews from the Chicago area are heading tot he Southeast to help with the recovery from Hurricane Helene.

ComEd crews from the Chicago area are heading tot he Southeast to help with the recovery from Hurricane Helene.

ComEd crews from the Chicago area are heading tot he Southeast to help with the recovery from Hurricane Helene.

ComEd crews from the Chicago area are heading tot he Southeast to help with the recovery from Hurricane Helene.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd workers from the Chicago area are headed to the southeast as Tropical Storm Helene has knocked out power to more than a million people.

The Chicago Aviation Department reports that there've been more than 30 flights canceled at both O'Hare and Midway over the past 24 hours,, though a vast majority of the delays and cancellations are at O'Hare.

Most flights to the country's southeast, which is feeling Tropical Storm Helene's impact appear to be taking off as scheduled from O'Hare, though some flights that are supposed to arrive here from the Florida or Georgia area are either delayed or canceled.

Tropical Storm Helene is causing major flight disruptions across the country.

More than 800 flights were canceled, as the storm drenches the southeast with heavy rains and strong winds.

ComEd is preparing to deploy dozens of linemen later today to assist power crews in Georgia in restoring electricity as millions sit in the dark in Tropical Storm Helene's wake.

"We expect to see flooding, we expect to see downed trees, downed poles, all sorts of debris that's going to be in the area,"ComEd spokesperson John Shoen said. " Safety is really top of mind for everything that we are going to do. We want to make sure our folks are working safely and we are able to provide the best help that we can to get the power back on."

ComEd says the crews are going to assist people in Georgia could be there for a few days or a few weeks, depending on how much assistance is needed.

