Crews from Chicago area head to Florida recover from damage caused by Hurricane Milton

Chicago area crews are rushing to Florida to help Florida recover from damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Floridians wake up and have a clearer look at the extent of the damage from Hurricane Milton, help is on the way.

Local crews and volunteers from Illinois are heading to Florida - right now as we speak - to support Milton relief efforts.

MABAS Illinois crews were getting ready to leave overnight. The fleet gathered near I-57 at the Wilmington and Peotone exits before heading south.

The team debriefed before 25 crew members and vehicles dispersed.

Hurricane Milton live updates: Storm passes into Atlantic as Category 1 after slamming Florida

ComEd also sent 60 underground employees to help repair damage and restore service down south.

Naperville natives Jennifer and Tom Sullivan work in the medical field in Clearwater and had to stay in place.

They are now without power, along with millions of other homes across the state of Florida.

"We took everything in," Jennifer said. "You don't want to have any projectiles out there."

Governor JB Pritzker said members of Illinois' Emergency Management Team are also ready to deploy for clean up as soon as they're needed.

