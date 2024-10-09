Travelers from Florida arrive in Chicago ahead of Hurricane Milton landfall

As Hurricane Milton tracks toward a landfall in Florida, some fleeing the storm have arrived at O'Hare Airport in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All flights from Orlando to Chicago have been canceled as people escape the path of the storm.

Travelers arrived on the final flights out of Orlando overnight. Some say it took all day to catch a flight.

'We started seeing all of the alerts for the hurricane incoming," Michael Collins, who arrived at O'Hare from Florida, said. "My mother-in-law, my grandma, everybody was calling us, making sure we were trying to get out of the way

If not by air, masses of people are gassing up to get out of Milton's way, by car. But that's getting tricky. GasBuddy says more than 1,300 stations across Florida are out of fuel and lines at the draining pumps seem eternal.

Even for seasoned Hurricane survivors like, Jennifer and Tom Sullivan, who relocated from Naperville to Clearwater more than a decade ago, this one is different.

With medical staff at Tampa area hospitals reliant on them, the Sullivans cannot leave.

Midday is when all my hospitals will be locked down. The teams won't be able to get in or out, and we'll be hunkering down in our home. Waiting. Waiting and watching," Jennifer said. "That's scary when the experts don't really know, then the rest of us that are novices don't know. And that can be a lot."

By the looks of it, Orlando airports are still set to close at 7 a.m.

Tampa International Airport and the St. Pete - Clearwater International Airport closed Tuesday.

Teams from ComEd are on standby to head to Florida.

Right nowm,140 employees and support staff are in Georgia and South Carolina restoring power after Hurricane Helene. They'll head to Florida once their work is finished.