At least 1 killed in I-55 crash involving truck in DuPage County, Illinois State Police say

DARIEN, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 55 in DuPage County on Friday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said troopers responded to the multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-55 at Cass Avenue in Darien just before 12:30 p.m.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where a truck could be seen on the side of the road.

ISP said the crash was deadly, but did not immediately say how many people died

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

The ramp from IL-83 southbound to I-55 southbound and the ramp from IL-83 northbound to I-55 southbound will be closed for an extended period of time, ISP said.

ISP said the crash scene is active and did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.