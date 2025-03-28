24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Driver dead, passenger injured in South Side crash on I-57: Illinois State Police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 28, 2025 11:38AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a serious crash on Chicago's South Side on Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded to southbound Interstate 57 near Halsted Street just after 9 p.m.

ISP said a Chevrolet Impala ran off the roadway and up the embankment before striking a tree.

The driver, a woman, died on the scene, ISP said. A man who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

The southbound lanes of I-57 were closed until about 1:50 a.m.

ISP said the investigation in ongoing and did not immediately provide further information.

