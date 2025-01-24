Westbound I-80 shut down in Minooka after serious wrong-way crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a wrong-way crash on I-80 near Ridge Road in Minooka, IL early Friday morning.

MINOOKA, Ill. (WLS) -- Part of Interstate 80 is shut down in Grundy County as Illinois State Police investigate a serious wrong-way crash early Friday morning.

Police were notified just after 12:30 a.m. that a car was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Ridge Road in Minooka when it collided with a semi head-on.

The impact of the crash sent the car into an embankment.

The drivers' conditions were not immediately known.

Westbound I-80 is closed at Ridge Road as ISP investigates. Drivers are being diverted off I-80 at Ridge Road.

Further information was not immediately available.