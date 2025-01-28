ICE raids continue as Mayor Johnson called to testify on Chicago's sanctuary city policy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The federal government is stepping up its recent immigration sweeps across the country with sanctuary cities like Chicago being heavily targeted.

There have been reports of ICE sightings in Little Village. It's unknown whether arrests were made there.

Video shows immigration agents outside a home in Cicero Monday morning.

Monday, ICE arrested 1,179 people nationwide.

This comes as the House Oversight Committee Chair sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Johnson, calling on him to testify.

The committee is investigating sanctuary city policies and impacts on federal authorities ability to make arrests.

One restaurant in Little Village says business is down 60 percent as fear is being felt across the community over recent arrests.

"It's heartbreaking, because Little Village, we are one," Laura Gutierrez, owner of Nuevo Leon restaurant, said. "We stand with them; we are nothing without them. Little Village is everybody who lives here."

The mayors of New York City, Denver, and Boston are also being invited to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee with regards to sanctuary city policies.

ABC7 has reached out to Mayor Johnson's Office for a comment on the investigation and the hearing, but have not heard back.

The hearing is scheduled for February 11.

Federal agents in Chicago and other cities across the country arrested immigrants by the hundreds.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said 1,179 people were arrested in operations nationwide just Monday. ICE said the agency made 956 arrests Sunday.

It's unclear how many of those arrests were made in the Chicago area, but ICE confirmed that they have begun what they are calling "targeted operations" in Chicago.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appeared on "CNN This Morning" after ICE began carrying out operations in Chicago and the suburbs.

"I think this is going to have an upsetting effect on our economy and stability in our community," Raoul said. "These are people who make contributions and pay taxes and are part of the fabric of our community here in Chicago and throughout the nation."

Video shared with ABC7 shows multiple federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Immigration and ICE at a home in Cicero Monday morning.

Cell phone video captured agents believed to be immigration officials in Albany Park and Berwyn over the weekend.

One woman said her father, who had been in the U.S. for nearly 30 years, was arrested at his home in Waukegan.

"They opened the door because they thought maybe one of us was in trouble or something happened to us," Waukegan resident Yelitza Marquina. "Never did they think it was ICE."

One man who did not want to be identified said his neighbor was arrested on the Far South Side near 99th Street and Commercial Avenue.

"Give these people a chance, because they are like me," the neighbor said. "They want a better life for their family. That's why they come to this country. This country was founded on immigrants."

Workers, patrons staying home in some Chicagoland neighborhoods amid ICE arrests

Laura Gutierrez, the owner of Nuevo León restaurant in Little Village, says business is down 60%.

The sweeping effort has been felt across the city and the suburbs, and the atmosphere of the raids and rumors of raids is having chilling effect in some areas.

Laura Gutierrez told ABC7 that the Little Village community is hurting.

"We are not seeing people from our community. We are not seeing locals," said Laura Gutierrez.

Gutierrez, the owner of Nuevo León restaurant, says business is down 60%.

"It's heartbreaking, because Little Village, we are one. We stand with them; we are nothing without them. Little Village is everybody who lives here," Gutierrez said.

Las Comales, another restaurant along 26th Street, is seeing more drive-thru and deliveries.

Christina Gonzalez says the slow down in business is impacting workers and their families.

"You are talking about hundreds of families. It's not just families. It's multigenerational families," Gonzalez said.

Business owners have been encouraging people to show support for the community by coming to Little Village to eat and shop to make up for those workers and patrons who are fearful and staying home.

Ald. Michael Rodriguez says the fear is overwhelming for some as, he says, ICE agents have been spotted in the 22nd Ward on Monday.

"They're here, and that causes a lot of trauma for people in the community, whether you are a citizen or not," Rodriguez said.

Concerns are also being felt in the city's Asian community.

"We've heard anecdotally from restaurant owners that some people aren't showing up for work. It will be interesting to see what it looks like for kids going to school," said 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee.

And attorneys at the National Immigrant Justice Center had their funding pulled by the Trump administration, but they remain on the job as even more people have questions.

"We are having more conversations with folks with an elevated level of anxiety because of the uncertainty and the rumors and the reality," said Mara Weaver Boshart with the National Immigrant Justice Center.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel reacted to the ongoing deportation blitz on CNN Monday night.

"It's clear that immigrants play a role. They have to abide by the law, which is the legal process. And also, it's true of the history and the rejuvenation of the American entrepreneurial spirit," Emanuel said.

'Border czar' says focus is on criminals, but law-abiding undocumented people might also be arrested

Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan says for now, they are focusing on criminals with arrest warrants and deportation orders.

But some people worry collaterals will be detained in the roundups. They are people who are not the intended target, but just so happen to live or are interacting with wanted individuals.

"The fear is that they will detain other people around them, maybe that live there or maybe that just happen to interact with them. And that's why it's important that folks know their rights and that they don't have to answer any questions," said Erendira Rendón with the Resurrection Project.

Homan on ABC's "This Week" pointed the finger at sanctuary cities, including Chicago.

"Sanctuary cities lock us out of the jails. So instead of ICE being able to arrest the bad guy, that the criminal alien in the safety and security of a jail, where the officers are safe, the alien is safe, the public safe, sanctuary cities release him back in the community," Homan said.

Homan also acknowledged there may be arrests of people with no criminal background, particularly in sanctuary cities.

"When we find him, he's going to be with others. Most likely, many times you're with others in a country illegally. They're coming too," Homan said.

Gov. JB Pritzker, who appeared on CNN Sunday, agreed that there is no place for violent criminals who have been convicted and are undocumented. But he says the distinction must be made between criminals and law-abiding undocumented immigrants.

"Why are we going after them? These are not people who are causing problems in our country, and what we need is a path to citizenship for them. We need to secure our border. We need to get rid of the violent criminals, but we also need to protect people, at least the residents of Illinois and all across the nation, who are Just doing what we hope that immigrants will do," Pritzker said.

House Oversight committee chair launches investigation into 'sanctuary jurisdictions'

Mayor Brandon Johnson says Chicago police have not been involved in ICE's immigration enforcement efforts, saying Sunday, "There have been confirmed reports of ICE enforcement activity in Chicago today, Sunday, January 26. Per City code, Chicago police were not involved in this immigration enforcement activity. My team and I are in close communication with City officials including the CPD. It is imperative that all Chicagoans know their constitutional rights and share the Know Your Rights guidance with their neighbors and community."

On Monday, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chair James Comer, R-Kentucky, said he is launching an investigation into "sanctuary jurisdictions" and "their impact on public safety and the effectiveness of federal efforts to enforce the immigration laws of the United States."

In a scathing letter to Johnson, Comer criticized Chicago's stance as a sanctuary city, and called on the mayor to testify before the committee to answer for policies that he says "hinder the ability of federal law enforcement officers to effectuate safe arrests and remove dangerous criminals from American communities."

Trump has also been critical of Chicago's status as a sanctuary city, and his administration has warned state and city officials to not interfere with the immigration crackdown.

"I don't react to intimidation tactics," Raoul said. "I have no intent with interfering with legal immigration enforcement processes, what is clear In Illinois is we have a trust act that state local and state resources cannot be used for such."

The mayors of New York City, Boston and Denver are also being invited to testify in a public hearing that is scheduled for Feb. 11. ABC7 has reached out to Johnson's office for a comment on the Oversight committee's investigation and the hearing, but did not immediately hear back.

Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth released a joint statement on Sunday night, saying, in part, "We stand with the immigrant community in Chicago and across the country, and our offices and caseworkers are ready to help those who are improperly caught up in these raids."

This comes as several immigrant advocacy groups in Chicago are suing the Trump administration and ICE.

The groups filing the federal lawsuit say the raids are retaliatory in nature. An ICE spokesperson told ABC7 they do not comment on ongoing litigation.