Puerto Rican museum staff on 'high alert' after ICE agents visit ahead of Chicago festival

Museum staff say officers told them they were looking at entry and exit points for events that may draw undocumented individuals.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Concerns are growing at a Chicago museum celebrating the city's Puerto Rican heritage.

On Tuesday, staff of the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture said agents who appeared to be with the Department of Homeland Security visited the location.

Museum staff are worried that federal agents could return in the coming days and potentially carry out operations in their community.

The surveillance video shows a group of people and cars gathered at the back of the Humboldt Park parking lot.

According to museum staff, they asked officers for a warrant, badge, or identification but were ignored.

ABC7 Chicago has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment but has yet to hear back.

This upcoming weekend, the museum is hosting Barrio Arts Fest which is expected to draw large crowds.

Museum staff, elected leaders, and immigrant advocates say they are outraged.

Now, staff say they will be on high alert in the next days.

The 25th annual Barrio Arts Fest is still scheduled for Saturday, July 12.