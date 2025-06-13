Ice Cube talks basketball, new Nothing Bundt Cakes flavors revealed on 'Windy City Weekend'

Nothing Bundt Cakes has 2 new flavors and Ice Cube talked about basketball on 'Windy City Weekend.'

Nothing Bundt Cakes has 2 new flavors and Ice Cube talked about basketball on 'Windy City Weekend.'

Nothing Bundt Cakes has 2 new flavors and Ice Cube talked about basketball on 'Windy City Weekend.'

Nothing Bundt Cakes has 2 new flavors and Ice Cube talked about basketball on 'Windy City Weekend.'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nothing Bundt Cakes is kicking off summer with two limited-time seasonal flavors: S'mores, made with HERSHEY's, and Key Lime. Everyone in the "Windy City Weekend" studio audience went home with a Nothing Bundt Cake.

The S'mores Made With HERSHEY'S flavor is a rich chocolate bundt baked with HERSHEY'S chips, mini marshmallows and graham cracker crumb, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with buttery streusel. It's available 6/2-7/13, while supplies last.

The Key Lime flavor is tart and buttery, and drizzled with refreshing lime glaze. It's available 6/9-7/22 in Bundtlet size only, while supplies last.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is also celebrating Father's Day with the #NothingBundtDadsSweepstakes by giving fans the chance to win a $3,000 Visa gift card or one of 10 $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift cards now through Monday. For more info, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com/nothingbundtdad.

Ice Cube

Ice Cube tried Chicago basketball trivia Friday.

Rapper and actor Ice Cube joined Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini live in studio to talk about the BIG3 basketball league games taking place in Chicago this weekend. Ice Cube founded the 3-on-3 league featuring all stars, hall of famers and world champions. The all-new Chicago Triplets will tip off the eighth BIG3 season on Saturday at Allstate Arena. This will also mark the Triplets' first-ever home game, where fans can expect four fast-paced and competitive 3-on-3 basketball games, halftime performances from top musical artists (maybe Cube himself!) and face time with some of the legends of the game, like Dwight Howard, Joe Johnson, the barrier-breaking Nancy Lieberman, Nick Young, George Gervin and other hall-of-fame caliber players and coaches. This is the first season under the city-based model, with eight all-new franchises debuting this summer: Boston Ball Hogs, Chicago Triplets, Dallas Power, Detroit Amplifiers, DMV Trilogy, Houston Rig Hands, Miami 305 and the LA Riot.

Tickets are available at big3.com/tickets.

Warner and Chiaverini put Ice Cube's basketball knowledge to the test in a fun, Chicago-themed basketball trivia game.

American Sale

American Sale gave away a hot tub on 'Windy City Weekend.'

Summertime is here and American Sale has everything you need to get your backyard ready for outdoor entertaining and family fun. For health and wellness buffs, American Sale can make every day better, with products such as hot tubs, cold plunges and saunas. With eight locations across the area, the family-owned business is Chicagoland's favorite store for pools, patios, furniture, grills, trampolines, swing sets and more. This weekend, American Sale is running a Father's Day Flash Sale that includes up to 50% off and 0% financing. One lucky audience member entered "Windy City's" Hot Tub Sweepstakes and walked away with a luxurious Hot Spring Spa - Rhythm - 7-Person Salt Water Hot Tub.

For more on American Sale, visit www.americansale.com.

Spend or Save

Here's what to spend money on this weekend.

Film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to review new movies and shows hitting theaters and streaming platforms this weekend.

'Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy' - SPEND

There is a new Netflix documentary centered around Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston that claimed 10 lives and injured over 300 people.

'Materialists' - SPEND

Dakota Johnson plays a high-end matchmaker in New York City who is torn between her own perfect match (Pedro Pascal) and her imperfect ex (Chris Evans).

'Echo Valley' - SPEND

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney play mother and daughter in this murder mystery, in theaters and on Apple TV+.

Prom

A Chicago high school student got to go to prom for free.

Warner and Chiaverini highlighted two local organizations, "Chi Gives Back" and "Erica's Belle of the Ball," named after the late Erica Watson. The organizations provided one deserving student with the ultimate prom experience, Kenwood High's Mia Berry. Berry attended her prom last month with all expenses covered, from her dress to hair and makeup to transportation.

For more on Chi Gives Back, visit www.chigivesback.com.