ICE expected to temporarily release man trying to save brother in need of kidney transplant

ICE in Chicago is expected to temporarily release Friday a man in the country to save his brother, who needs a kidney donation.

ICE in Chicago is expected to temporarily release Friday a man in the country to save his brother, who needs a kidney donation.

ICE in Chicago is expected to temporarily release Friday a man in the country to save his brother, who needs a kidney donation.

ICE in Chicago is expected to temporarily release Friday a man in the country to save his brother, who needs a kidney donation.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- ICE is expected to temporarily release Friday a man in the country to save his brother's life.

It's expected to be an emotional reunion between two brothers as one has been granted special temporary approval from ICE to donate his kidney to his dying sibling.

José Gregorio González was detained by ICE last month while accompanying his brother José Alfredo Pacheco to a dialysis appointment.

Pacheco has end stage kidney failure and needs a transplant.

Gonzalez sought asylum from Venezuela and came to the U.S. at the end of 2023, when he learned of his brother's diagnosis.

Supporters say he was allowed, up until last month, to care for his brother here in Cicero while under an order of supervision, which required him to wear an ankle monitor.

The group representing González, the Resurrection Project, says he does not have a criminal background and will be released, with conditions Friday, to care for his brother.

"This is literally a matter of one, of brotherly love, of someone trying to save his brother's life, and so I think it's fair that he be given the opportunity to do that," said Peter Meinecke, senior staff attorney at The Resurrection Project.

It still hasn't been determined whether González is an organ donor match or not, but supporters say, even if he isn't, he can still donate to another patient and secure a transplant for his brother through a paired kidney exchange.