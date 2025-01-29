ICE officers arrest Chicago man after dropping child off at school in Little Village: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ICE agents took a man into custody Wednesday morning in Little Village after he had dropped his child off at school and was on his way to work, and it was caught on video.

Ald. Michael Rodriguez, who represents the 22nd Ward, said the entire community his on high alert.

"It created a lot of fear in the morning, and we were rapidly responding to it," he said.

Video, taken by a person who did not want to be identified for this story, shows a man being detained by ICE agents near 32nd and Kedzie. Ald. Rodriguez said this is the first detainment he knows of in Little Village.

"The Colombian government just reported that of the 200 people that were deported, none were criminals and two were pregnant women," he said. "Now we have a detainee whose child has just dropped off to school, right after that fact being detained."

President Donald Trump has continued to ramp up his mass deportation efforts, demanding at least 1,800 arrests per day across the country.

Baltazar Enriquez of the Little Village Council is one of many in cities across the country who have been handing out information cards to help fearful families feel more prepared.

"Some families have opted out from sending their kids to school, and, you know, taking the children's right to an education," he said.

Ald. Rodriguez said he is unaware if the man detained Wednesday had a criminal record, but his rapid response team is ready to support anyone in need.

"People are resilient. We want to make sure folks know their rights. That's a blanket of coverage and care that people will desperately need right now," the alderman said.

ICE agents have said this surge in operations has led to more than 3,000 arrests nationwide. Ald. Rodriguez said families can call the immigration hotline at 1-855-435-7693 or his office directly at 773-762-1771 for support.

