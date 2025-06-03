Video shows ICE raid in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, officials confirm 2 arrested

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were arrested in Chicago's Southwest Side by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"It is frightening," 25th Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said. "This can happen to anybody. We've seen legal residence, even U.S. citizens that have been detained. We cannot normalize this."

The arrests happened near 18th and Carpenter streets around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Video shared with ABC7 shows several people wearing FBI vests in the neighborhood.

The FBI released the following statement confirming their involvement in the raid:

"We can confirm that the FBI was supporting Department of Homeland Security immigration enforcement operations at a residence in the referenced vicinity earlier today which resulted in the apprehension of two subjects."

The immigration status of the two men has not been made public.

"As we can tell from many witnesses and video footage. There was not even an attempt to identify the individual so we can process," Sigcho-Lopez said.

Video from the scene also shows a Chicago police officer and her squad car.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department issued the following statement:

"An officer was en route to court and observed law enforcement activity. Upon learning this activity was related to civil immigration enforcement, the officer immediately left the scene. At no point did the officer assist in immigration enforcement."

