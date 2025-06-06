24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ICE subpoenas Chicago for personal information in city program used by immigrants: mayor's office

City officials said they have not turned anything over to the feds

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 6, 2025 9:53PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- After U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement subpoenaed the city of Chicago for the personal information in a program used by immigrants, city officials said they have not turned anything over to the feds.

ICE subpoenaed the city for records of applicants in the CityKey program, which is a Chicago city clerk's office program used by immigrants and includes personal information, a mayor's office spokesperson said Friday.

SEE ALSO: Chicago leaders call for investigation after South Loop ICE operation, calling it an 'entrapment'

In a statement, the office said:

"The City has not turned over any documents related to the City Key program to federal immigration enforcement. Mayor Johnson believes in upholding the Welcoming City ordinance.

"Turning over personal information would betray the privacy and trust of residents who participated in the program. Mayor Johnson will continue to resist any attempts by the federal government to violate the rights and protections of Chicagoans."

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

